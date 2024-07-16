Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.85

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 13099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

