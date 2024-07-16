Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Heritage Global Trading Up 1.6 %
HGBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,787. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
