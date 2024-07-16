Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Heritage Global Trading Up 1.6 %

HGBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,787. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.