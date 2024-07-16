Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 29,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.
About Héroux-Devtek
