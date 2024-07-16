HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DINO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

