Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lowered by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

HLT traded up $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. 898,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,732. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

