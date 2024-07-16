HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 524,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. 4,634,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,654. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

