Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 252,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

