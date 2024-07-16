Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.10

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.10 and last traded at $185.10, with a volume of 87851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.33.

HOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

