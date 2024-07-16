Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Short Interest Update

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) stock remained flat at C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. Hua Medicine has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.20.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile
