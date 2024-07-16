Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 1,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Tuesday. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

