Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 1,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Tuesday. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.
Hulic Company Profile
