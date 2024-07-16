Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $384.21, but opened at $395.02. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Humana shares last traded at $396.13, with a volume of 216,845 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.69 and its 200 day moving average is $346.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

