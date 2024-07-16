IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $80,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

