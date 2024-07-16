IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
IDW Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS IDWM remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. IDW Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.54.
About IDW Media
