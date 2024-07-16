IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Up 15.2% in June

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS IDWM remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. IDW Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

