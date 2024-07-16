Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 432,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.77. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.