Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Imperial Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPMLF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Imperial Metals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.
About Imperial Metals
