Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPMLF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Imperial Metals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

