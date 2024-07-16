Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 16,520 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Up 5.8 %

NARI stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 972,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

