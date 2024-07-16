Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 319,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 187,558 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Indivior by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

