Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,641,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 4,450,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,046.4 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF remained flat at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

