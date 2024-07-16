InMode Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,192 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 196% compared to the average volume of 2,432 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 853,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,324. InMode has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

