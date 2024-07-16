Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,700 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 1,786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.
INGXF remained flat at $7.89 during trading on Tuesday. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
