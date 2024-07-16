Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 4.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.10. 122,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 651,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several brokerages have commented on INOD. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.76 million, a PE ratio of 345.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

