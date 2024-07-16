Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,793 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 306,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.