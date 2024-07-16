Inspire Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

TPHD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.