Inspire Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.31. 679,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

