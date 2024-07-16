Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

EQR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 334,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,566. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

