Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 581,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.