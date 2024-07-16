Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.68. 412,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

