Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,489,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,198,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77. The company has a market cap of $803.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

