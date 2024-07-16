Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $775,000 Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PROS by 116.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PROS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 168,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,761. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

