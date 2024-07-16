Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 617.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,964.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,095. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

