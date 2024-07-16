Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.50. 29,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

