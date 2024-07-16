Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,567,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,266,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.56. 90,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

