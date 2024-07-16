Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,933 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 1,421,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

