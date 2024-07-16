Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,060. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

