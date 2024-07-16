Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.16. 58,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.16. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

