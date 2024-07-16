Inspire Investing LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 801,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,650. SM Energy has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

