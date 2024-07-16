Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

