Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 128.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.