Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 10,535 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 197.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

