Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,704,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $6,936,890. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 3,286,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

