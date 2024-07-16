Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.53. 171,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,023. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

