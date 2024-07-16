Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Itron Stock Up 0.9 %

Itron stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. 328,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,535. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

