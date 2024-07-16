Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 387,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

