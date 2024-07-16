Inspire Investing LLC Sells 20,016 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.