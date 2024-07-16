Inspire Investing LLC Sells 627 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.95. 56,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,476. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

