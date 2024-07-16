Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,333 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 242.75, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

