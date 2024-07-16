Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 142,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

