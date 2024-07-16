Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $36.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,978.22. 46,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,871.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,885.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

