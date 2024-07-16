Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

Copart stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,476. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.