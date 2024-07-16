Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.43. 307,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

